Rain pushes opening of Bangor State Fair to Friday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Rain came and washed out the start of the Bangor State Fair Thursday.

The event was set to open their gates to the public at 2 Thursday afternoon.

However, with rain predicted through the day and night, the fair will now open Friday at noon.

This year’s fair has some changes from years past, but organizers are happy to be back at Bass Park.

“It’s a different fair this year, a little smaller, not as much going on as far as rides and games and livestock, but it’s got all the traditional fair stuff, the Ferris Wheels and The Zipper and other things, fair food so it gives you the elements of the fair that hopefully folks will come out and joy kids will love,” explained Cross Insurance Center General Manager Tony Vail.

The fair runs through the weekend.

