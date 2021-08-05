Bangor Parks and Recreation hiring for before and after school program counselors

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Bangor Parks and Recreation has been understaffed with lifeguards for the summer.

Now they’re looking to turn that around for fall.

They’re hoping to hire five to ten people as counselors.

The positions are for taking care of kids during the before and after school programs at the rec center.

Debbie Gendreau, Assistant Director for Bangor Parks and Recreations, says hours are flexible and anyone is encouraged to apply.

”It’s anyone out there who loves kids, who is positive, and they have a lot of energy. This is the place for them. And we’re very flexible.”

There are also positions open in the city for athletic field maintenance and staff for Sawyer arena.

Visit https://bangorparksandrec.com/ to find more information and an application form.

