152 new cases of coronavirus, no new deaths in Maine

Maine (WABI) - Half of Maine’s 16 counties are now considered to have high or substantial COVID transmission levels.

According to the CDC, Waldo County is experiencing “high” levels while Piscataquis, Kennebec, Cumberland, Penobscot, Somerset, Lincoln, and York counties are all in the “substantial” transmission category.

Residents in all eight counties encouraged to wear masks while in indoor public settings.

The Maine CDC is reporting 151 new cases of coronavirus in our state. This is the 5th day in a row with no recorded deaths.

Waldo County reports 19 new cases, 18 in Penobscot, 8 in Hancock and 7 in Kennebec.

1,926 new doses of the coronavirus vaccines have been administered according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

60.91% of Mainers have now received their final dose.

A total of 1,589,618 doses given out in our state.

