UMS to require COVID-19 shots for all on-campus students

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The University of Maine System will require COVID-19 vaccination of all students who attend classes on campus this fall.

System officials said Wednesday talks are also underway with labor leaders for a similar policy for university faculty and staff.

As for students, they need to be fully vaccinated or begin the process by August 20.

UMS have already said it planned to require vaccinations once full FDA approval had been issued for one of the COVID-19 vaccines on the market.

But, now officials say the spread of the Delta variant is speeding up that process.

Students who verify their status or get their first shot toward full immunity by August 20 will remain eligible to participate in on-campus activities in the fall semester.

More than 10,300 university community members have already voluntarily verified their vaccination status as part of the ongoing university Shot Clock campaign using the UMS online portal.

Students may also request and receive an exemption for medical or religious reasons.

Students who do not verify their vaccination status or receive an exemption will not be allowed on-campus.

Classes begin August 30.

“Science has been our guide throughout the pandemic and suggests that almost everyone is safer through vaccination. The data around the Delta variant is sobering and we are expediting our plans to require vaccination for our in-person population as part of our multifaceted approach to student safety and public health this fall.”

“Students, their families, our faculty, and staff are right to be concerned about the highly contagious nature of the Delta variant. Vaccination reduces the severity of infection. It is a sensible and now required part of our plans to protect the health of our faculty, staff, and students this fall.”

Nationally, over 640 institutions of higher education and many employers are now requiring vaccination.

