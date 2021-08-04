Skowhegan River Fest continues week of events

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) -The Skowhegan River Fest has reached the halfway point of the weeklong event.

The celebration of life on the Kennebec River has a focus on water-based activities.

In nearby George Lake there was a stand-up paddle board program on Tuesday.

Participants learned how to safely have fun on the water and handle a board.

Rafting, a glowstick river run, fly fishing, and plenty of other events are also on the agenda.

Main Street Skowhegan Executive Director Kristina Cannon says folks are welcome to come check out everything on offer.

“Skowhegan is a great place to come and visit anyway but now we’ve got these great activities happening as part of River Fest and so we’re hoping people will come and check them out. Get outside in central Maine and enjoy this beautiful weather and the great activities that we have, the food and the festivals.”

River Fest wraps up this Sunday evening with live music in Coburn Park.

You can find a full schedule of events at skowheganriverfest.com

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.