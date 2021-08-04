Advertisement

Skowhegan River Fest continues week of events

Skowhegan Riverfest
Skowhegan Riverfest(wabi)
By Spencer Roberts
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) -The Skowhegan River Fest has reached the halfway point of the weeklong event.

The celebration of life on the Kennebec River has a focus on water-based activities.

In nearby George Lake there was a stand-up paddle board program on Tuesday.

Participants learned how to safely have fun on the water and handle a board.

Rafting, a glowstick river run, fly fishing, and plenty of other events are also on the agenda.

Main Street Skowhegan Executive Director Kristina Cannon says folks are welcome to come check out everything on offer.

“Skowhegan is a great place to come and visit anyway but now we’ve got these great activities happening as part of River Fest and so we’re hoping people will come and check them out. Get outside in central Maine and enjoy this beautiful weather and the great activities that we have, the food and the festivals.”

River Fest wraps up this Sunday evening with live music in Coburn Park.

You can find a full schedule of events at skowheganriverfest.com

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The former Toys "R" Us site in Bangor has a new owner.
New owner for former Toys “R” Us site in Bangor
Latest data on coronavirus cases and vaccines in Maine
136 new coronavirus cases, 5 counties with indoor mask recommendation
John Hiatt
New information on child porn charges against Penobscot County Treasurer, Bangor School Committee member
Bangor Police investigating drugs, cash found in Union St. home
Latest coronavirus case and vaccine data for Maine
273 new cases of coronavirus since Saturday

Latest News

The pandemic has taken a toll on the mental health of many, including adolescents. A new study...
COVID-19 and its impact on mental health: Part One
The 86th Fisher House now sits in Augusta, at the Togus V.A. Hospital.
For the families of veterans undergoing medical care at Togus, there is now a free place to stay
One person is dead and another in the hospital with burn injuries after a fire on Broadway in...
One person dies in Portland fire, woman burned
Latest data on coronavirus cases and vaccines in Maine
136 new coronavirus cases, 5 counties with indoor mask recommendation