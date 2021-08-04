Seasonable Temperatures, Mainly Dry This Afternoon, Rain Arrives Tonight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Moisture, riding along a stationary front located off the East Coast, will continue to stream into the region this afternoon which will keep us under partly to mostly cloudy skies for the remainder of the day. A weak cold front across northern areas may allow for a shower across northern locales this afternoon as well. Look for temperatures to top off in the low to mid-70s along the coast and upper 70s to around 80° inland. Low pressure along the Mid-Atlantic Coastline this evening will move northward into Southern New England tonight. Rain will be possible near or shortly after midnight for areas along and south of I-95 while areas to the north and west of I-95 should remain dry through the nighttime hours. Overnight lows will drop back to around the 60° mark on average.

Low pressure will move through the Gulf of Maine Thursday bringing some steadier, possibly heavy at times, rain to areas mainly south of I-95 with the heaviest rain falling along the coast. Areas north and west of I-95 will see a mostly cloudy sky with a chance for scattered showers. That being said, there is still some uncertainty in the data as to how far north the steadier rain will push but at this point it looks to be steadiest and heaviest for areas close to the coast and Downeast. Rain will move out Thursday night with drier and brighter weather returning to our forecast for Friday. High pressure will build into the region Friday, giving us a mix of sun and clouds for the day. There’s an upper-level disturbance passing through the area Friday too which could trigger a spotty shower across the north but overall it looks like a dry day. It will be warm and humid Friday with high temperatures in the mid-70s to low 80s and dewpoints in the low to mid-60s. A cold front is forecast to approach the region Saturday giving us a chance of some afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Saturday looks warm and humid as well with highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s. It looks like the cold front will still be in our vicinity on Sunday keeping the chance for some scattered showers and possibly a few thunderstorms in the forecast for Sunday as well. Temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid-70s to low 80s.

Rest of Today: Partly to mostly cloudy and a bit more humid. Slight chance of a shower across the north. Highs between 71°-81°, coolest along the coast. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Rain possible after midnight mainly for areas closer to the coast and Downeast. Lows between 57°-63°. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers north and west of Bangor, periods of rain Bangor south and east. Rain could be heavy at times. Highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s. Light and variable wind.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds, warm and humid. Highs in the mid-70s to low 80s.

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy, warm and humid. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs in the mid-70s to low 80s.

