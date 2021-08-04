Advertisement

Rain Moves In Tonight. Periods Of Heavy Rain Through Thursday.

By Curt Olson
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A stalled-out front along the eastern seaboard will direct a low-pressure system into the region Wednesday night into Thursday. Rain will be heavy at times especially for areas south and east of the Interstate. There is some model discrepancy with how far inland the rain will push. Compared to model trends the past few days, recent trends have pulled the rain farther inland and scattered showers could extend up to Greenville & Millinocket. Rainfall totals along the coast will average around 1-2″ with locally higher amounts especially in Downeast Maine, totals will taper off quickly the farther inland you go. Rain will eventually taper off into the evening hours. 

Periods Of Moderate to heavy rain expected along the coastline Thursday morning.
Periods Of Moderate to heavy rain expected along the coastline Thursday morning.

High pressure will build in for Friday. Overall, a nice day with highs in the 70s & 80s with more sunshine. The humidity will make a comeback as dew points will be in the low to mid 60s. Even warmer highs for Still warm & humid Saturday with some mid 80s possible for inland areas. A cold front will slide through late Saturday, this will bring a chance of some showers & storms especially towards northern areas. Slightly cooler air arrives by Sunday along with more chances of showers.

TONIGHT: Clouds thicken up. Rain will develop across southern and coastal locations. Lows in the 50s & low 60s with a SSE wind around 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Periods of moderate to heavy rain along the coast, Drier the farther inland you go. Highs will be in the 60s and low 70s. SE wind around 10-20 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies & humid. Conditions will dry out with highs in the 70s & 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Cold front will bring chance of storms especially to the north by the evening.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers & isolated t-storms possible. Highs will be in the70s & 80s.

