Organ concerts return to St. John’s Church in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Organ concerts at a Bangor church are returning once again.

The St. John’s Organ Society Summer concerts were canceled last year due to the pandemic.

This summer will mark the 28th recital series on Maine’s largest 19th century mechanical action pipe-organ.

Executive Director Kevin Birch says he is looking forward to having people back with safety precautions in place.

”We will have masks available, we encourage people if they have any symptoms or if there is any reason they should be wearing a mask that they do. We are also in a church that seats a thousand people so there’s ample space and people can socially distance and still enjoy a wonderful concert,” Birch said.

New Hampshire organist Jennifer McPherson will kick off the series Thursday night at 7:30.

The hour-long concerts are free but donations are welcomed.

