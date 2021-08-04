One person dies in Portland fire, woman burned

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) — One person is dead and another in the hospital with burn injuries after a fire on Broadway in Portland Wednesday morning.

Firefighters said the fire broke out around 8:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found a woman on the front lawn with burns. She was taken to the hospital. Her condition was unclear.

When firefighters went inside the home they found another person dead on the first floor.

A column of black smoke was seen rising high above the city.

The fire went to a second alarm as crews worked to put it out.

It was not clear how the fire started, but there was significant damage to the left side of the home.

“Moving forward, this is going to be joint investigation between Portland PD portland fire and the state fire Marshall’s office,” said Portland Fire Chief Keith Gautreau. “All agencies are on scene at this time and we will be conducting ongoing investigation and we’ll be here for quite some time.”

The fire did cause minor damage to a couple of neighboring homes.

Firefighters said they did not hear any working alarms sounding inside the home.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.