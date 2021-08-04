Advertisement

MDI woman makes second attempt at swimming around the island

Puranjot Kaur, in the water for her first attempt at swimming around MDI last summer.
Puranjot Kaur, in the water for her first attempt at swimming around MDI last summer.(Open Table MDI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 6:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND, Maine (WABI) - A woman in Bar Harbor is attempting for the second time to become the first woman to swim around Mount Desert Island

Puranjot Kaur will leave from Hadley Point Tuesday night just before eight o’clock to make the 44 mile swim.

The swim is a fundraiser for Open Table MDI, the non-profit she and her husband Mahandeva Singh founded to fight food insecurity on the island.

This will be the second attempt at the milestone swim for Kaur. Last year she made it almost halfway before running into a strong headwind, and started to experience hypothermia before leaving the water.

She says there was never any doubt that she would be trying the swim again.

”There’s just this really amazing thing that happens when you’re swimming for that length of time, and everything else around you kind of drops away. Even though you’re aware of whats happening, and you’re interacting with your team and your kayakers, there’s something that shifts, either physiologically or mentally or whatever, where you just kind of drop into this different state, and it’s really quite meditative and quite beautiful.”

The swim around Mount Desert Island will take approximately 24 hours.

You can follow Puranjot’s progress online here.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The former Toys "R" Us site in Bangor has a new owner.
New owner for former Toys “R” Us site in Bangor
John Hiatt
Penobscot Co. treasurer, Bangor school cmte. member back in court Wednesday for possession of sexually explicit materials.
Latest coronavirus case and vaccine data for Maine
273 new cases of coronavirus since Saturday
If anyone has information on Kenadee’s location or has seen her please contact Presque Isle...
Presque Isle Police Department Attempting to Locate a Missing Teen
Waterfront Concerts
‘6 months of work in 1’: crews press to open for Luke Bryan show in Bangor

Latest News

Luxury picnic business opens on MDI
‘Luxury Picnics Acadia’ offers a new way to enjoy MDI
The demand for food assistance has grown significantly in Maine since the start of the pandemic.
Many in Maine are missing out on help to buy groceries
The event featured free food and plenty of games and activities.
Bangor Police host “Night Out” at Second Street Park
Judge orders DHHS records to be released on Maddox Williams and his siblings