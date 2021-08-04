Many in Maine are missing out on help to buy groceries

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Help with buying groceries is available to many Maine families during the pandemic, but advocates say thousands are not taking advantage.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, households with children under the age of 6 and/or school-age children may be eligible to receive Summer Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) benefits to purchase groceries. Each eligible child or student receives up to $375 for food this summer.

“For children experiencing food insecurity who rely on school meals, summer can be the most challenging time to access food,” said Justin Strasburger, Executive Director with Full Plates Full Potential. “There are many families in our state who may be eligible to receive extra help buying groceries this summer through Summer P-EBT, and we’re working to make sure they access this important benefit.”

The state estimates that at least 30,000 Maine children who are eligible are not signed up to get Summer P-EBT.

The demand for food assistance has grown significantly in Maine since the start of the pandemic.

More than 80,000 children in Maine get meals through the National School Lunch Program during the school year.

Summer P-EBT benefit cards are used like a debit card to purchase food at any grocery store that accepts Pine Tree cards and also at Amazon, Amazon Fresh, and Walmart for delivery or curbside pickup.

Summer P-EBT supports students who would normally receive free or reduced-price school meals.

Eligible students must also be enrolled in the last month of school. Families that think their child may be eligible should fill out a school meal application by Aug. 31 by contacting their local school district or downloading the application.

Children under the age of 6 are also eligible for Summer P-EBT benefits if the household is enrolled in SNAP.

To receive Summer P-EBT benefits for eligible children under age 6, enroll in SNAP by Aug. 31.

Summer P-EBT will be available to families through summer 2022.

Copyright 2021 WMTW. All rights reserved.