Maine-based Farmers’ Almanac offers new outlook

Snow-lovers may be disappointed with the winter outlook
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) - The 2022 edition of the Farmers’ Almanac, published in Lewiston, is coming out soon and forecasting a lot of flip-flopping weather this winter.

The new edition forecasts less-than-normal snowfall. It also includes other weather predictions and some how-tos for things around your home and garden.

For example, if you are struggling with squirrels and chipmunks around your bird feeder, the editor has some advice.

“If you put cayenne pepper on it,” says editor Peter Geiger, “the chipmunks won’t like that and they won’t bother the birds. Birds don’t mind the pepper. The chipmunks hate, it the squirrels hate it. So if you just put some cayenne pepper that takes care of that problem.”

The 2022 edition of the Farmers’ Almanac comes out next week. Click here to check out their predictions and tips now and to find lots of extra content.

