‘Luxury Picnics Acadia’ offers a new way to enjoy MDI

By Bryan Sidelinger
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 7:05 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MOUNT DESERT ISLAND, Maine (WABI) - A new business on MDI is offering people an interesting way to explore the island - with private luxury picnics.

For Tabitha Brown, the idea to start a business providing luxury picnics on MDI was born out something nearly all of us did during the pandemic: killing time by scrolling on our phones.

“I’m watching tiktok, and came across something I saw in California that looked really, really awesome, and I thought what a great idea it would be to do something here.”

Acadia Luxury Picnics is a simple concept. Brown picks up the food from the client’s vendor of choice, sets up the picnic, then comes back and cleans it up.

“Eazy peasy” she says. But what isn’t easy is finding a tourism based niche on MDI that hasn’t already been done. Brown has stumbled on just that.

“Every single day I kind of pinch myself and think, ‘Ok, am I really doing this? Is this really real?’”

Beyond being an entrepreneur, Brown is a wife and mother, and a full time ed-tech at Special Children’s Friends in Ellsworth. She now works seven days a week between the two, using the job to make enough to start the business.

“It was scary to spend that money, not sure if it was going to come back. I get paid bi-weekly, and I just kind of took a little money from each paycheck, and bought a little bit at a time. Amazon has been my best friend.”

Now Brown is learning the lessons of what it takes to be the next successful, Maine small business owner

“I’m by no means an introvert. I’m definitely an extrovert. But it’s hard for me to go up to people with fear of rejection, and this has forced me to have to get good at that, and get to walk up to people and tell people, this is what I do, would you be interested in collaborating. Emotionally it’s been challenging. I have a toddler and a husband, and relationships that I have to balance. I’m spread pretty thin right now, to be completely honest. But it’s worth it.”

If you’re going to be on MDI or in the downeast area and would like to schedule your own luxury picnic, visit luxurypicnicsacadia.com.

