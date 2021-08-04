Advertisement

Former Maine Congressman announces he is running for his old seat again

Poliquin lost to Democrat Jared Golden in the 2018 general election.
Poliquin lost to Democrat Jared Golden in the 2018 general election.(Gray tv)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 8:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Former Congressman Bruce Poliquin announced Wednesday morning that he is running again for his former seat in Washington.

The Republican represented Maine’s Second Congressional District from 2015 until 2019, but lost to Democrat Jared Golden in the 2018 general election.

That race was decided using ranked choice, the first time that system had been used in a U.S. House race.

Poliquin did file a lawsuit challenging the use of ranked choice, but that suit was denied.

Poliquin said Wednesday he will seek to challenge Golden in 2022.

In making his announcement, Poliquin said “I can’t watch this anymore. I can’t sit on the sidelines.” He added “we are in such big trouble in this country because Democrats are pushing this country so far to the left.”

Poliquin said he would bring some “Maine common sense back to Washington.”

Copyright 2021 WMTW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The former Toys "R" Us site in Bangor has a new owner.
New owner for former Toys “R” Us site in Bangor
John Hiatt
Penobscot Co. treasurer, Bangor school cmte. member back in court Wednesday for possession of sexually explicit materials.
Latest coronavirus case and vaccine data for Maine
273 new cases of coronavirus since Saturday
If anyone has information on Kenadee’s location or has seen her please contact Presque Isle...
Presque Isle Police Department Attempting to Locate a Missing Teen
Bangor Police investigating drugs, cash found in Union St. home

Latest News

Latest data on coronavirus cases and vaccines in Maine
136 new coronavirus cases, 5 counties with indoor mask recommendation
Luxury picnic business opens on MDI
‘Luxury Picnics Acadia’ offers a new way to enjoy MDI
The demand for food assistance has grown significantly in Maine since the start of the pandemic.
Many in Maine are missing out on help to buy groceries
Puranjot Kaur, in the water for her first attempt at swimming around MDI last summer.
MDI woman makes second attempt at swimming around the island