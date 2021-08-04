Bangor woman arrested after fight involving knife, bat

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor woman is in jail after a fight with an 18-year-old man involving a bat and a knife.

Police say early Sunday morning 37-year-old Jessica Higgins told them she had been hit in the head with a bat.

She was taken to the hospital for a serious injury.

Police then determined she confronted the man off Cleveland Avenue in Bangor.

We’re told she had a knife taped to one hand and had a bat in the other.

Officials say she lost control of the bat, which the man took to use as self defense.

Higgins is charged with aggravated assault and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.

She is due in court next month.

