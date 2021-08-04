Bangor Police host “Night Out” at Second Street Park

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor Police Department hosted its annual “Night Out” on Tuesday at Second Street Park.

The event drew a large crowd and had tons of activities for all ages, including sports, games, arts and crafts, and of course, free food and ice cream. After not having the event last year due to the pandemic, the officers were happy to get back into the community and build relationships.

“It is wildly important,” said Community Resource Officer Elizabeth Ashe. “It’s important that we understand the people that we’re serving, but also that the community understands our role, and what we’re trying to do to keep everybody safe on a daily basis”

Events like this took place in communities all across the country on Tuesday. National Night Out is celebrating its 38th year.

