UNE to offer COVID-19 vax at Bangor State Fair

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A new addition to this year’s Bangor State Fair hopes to give the event a shot in the arm... literally..

On Thursday and Friday, the University of New England’s pharmacists and pharmacy student volunteers will partner with Northern Light Health to administer COVID-19 vaccines.

They’ll offer both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson.

The team will also be available to answer questions or address concerns people may have about getting a vaccine.

The clinic hours are from 1 to 3 on Thursday and Friday.

Informational hours runs from noon to 4.

