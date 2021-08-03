UNE to offer COVID-19 vax at Bangor State Fair
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A new addition to this year’s Bangor State Fair hopes to give the event a shot in the arm... literally..
On Thursday and Friday, the University of New England’s pharmacists and pharmacy student volunteers will partner with Northern Light Health to administer COVID-19 vaccines.
They’ll offer both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson.
The team will also be available to answer questions or address concerns people may have about getting a vaccine.
The clinic hours are from 1 to 3 on Thursday and Friday.
Informational hours runs from noon to 4.
