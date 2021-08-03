Advertisement

Taste of Waterville event features live music, food, and fun

Taste of Waterville
Taste of Waterville(wabi)
By Spencer Roberts
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Food, music and festivities will all be found in Waterville tomorrow as the Taste of Waterville event returns.

The event has moved from it’s usual location on Main Street to Waterville’s Head of Falls due to construction.

Local restaurants as well as vendors will have a wide variety of foods to try.

Performances by Stolen Mojo, Borderline Express, and Downeast Brass will provide live music.

Committee chair Shawn Michaud says the event is family friendly, but some portions are adult-only.

“New this year is a brewfest that goes from 3-6. So if you want to sample some local beverages you will have the chance to purchase a brew card for $20 and get 16 samples of those beers that’s something brand new this year!”

The event runs from noon to eleven on August 4th.

After 9pm you must be 21 years or older.

Visit https://www.tasteofwaterville.com/ for more information.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephen Fiddie
Hermon man charged with manslaughter for crash that killed son
Waterfront Concerts
‘6 months of work in 1’: crews press to open for Luke Bryan show in Bangor
Northern Light Health to require COVID-19 vaccines for all staff
Sanford drug bust
Thousands of doses of fentanyl seized in Maine drug bust
Police lights.
One person dead after fatal crash in Farmington Saturday

Latest News

Bangor Waterfront Concerts
Bangor expecting crowds with concert and state fair this week
A butterfly enjoys the flowers at Leafsong Family Farm in Belmont
Leafsong Family Farm the culmination of Belmont woman’s lifelong dream
A new addition to this year’s Bangor State Fair hopes to give the event a shot in the arm......
UNE to offer COVID-19 vax at Bangor State Fair
Verizon Wireless says Maine could be out of available 207 numbers by the 4th quarter of 2024.
Maine PUC investigating Verizon as 207 numbers are running out