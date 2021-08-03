Taste of Waterville event features live music, food, and fun

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Food, music and festivities will all be found in Waterville tomorrow as the Taste of Waterville event returns.

The event has moved from it’s usual location on Main Street to Waterville’s Head of Falls due to construction.

Local restaurants as well as vendors will have a wide variety of foods to try.

Performances by Stolen Mojo, Borderline Express, and Downeast Brass will provide live music.

Committee chair Shawn Michaud says the event is family friendly, but some portions are adult-only.

“New this year is a brewfest that goes from 3-6. So if you want to sample some local beverages you will have the chance to purchase a brew card for $20 and get 16 samples of those beers that’s something brand new this year!”

The event runs from noon to eleven on August 4th.

After 9pm you must be 21 years or older.

Visit https://www.tasteofwaterville.com/ for more information.

