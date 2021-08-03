Seeds of Peace camp welcomes only Maine students

OTISFIELD, Maine (WMTW) - The second session of the summer is underway at Seeds of Peace Camp in Otisfield.

Due to the pandemic, the camp is not able to welcome the normal international campers from areas of conflict.

For the first time, this session is all students from Maine.

The camp was originally created to bring together teenagers from Israel and Palestine and help them find common ground.

The programs have expanded to include other areas over the years.

This summer, Maine teens are getting the chance to explore their own divisions.

Lead counselor and Maine high school graduate Danielle Whyte said she hopes this will help end hatred and violence within Maine communities.

“Having that shift has defiantly been the sense of realizing perhaps maybe this is what Maine needed all along,” Whyte said. “There’s so much uniqueness here, whether it’s the age demographic of the state or the race, there is a lot of work we have to do here.”

Seeds of Peace hopes to welcome international campers back to the shores of Pleasant Lake in 2022.

The camp is hosting programs in the Middle East and South Asia this summer.

Click here to learn more about Seeds of Peace, the camp’s programs and how to get involved.

Copyright 2021 WMTW. All rights reserved.