Presque Isle Police Department Attempting to Locate a Missing Teen

By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Presque Isle Police Department is attempting to locate missing person 17 year old, Kenadee Curry.

Kenadee’s hair color is currently brown.

If anyone has information on Kenadee’s location or has seen her please contact Presque Isle Police Department at 207-764-4476.

