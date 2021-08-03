Advertisement

New owner for former Toys “R” Us site in Bangor

The former Toys "R" Us site in Bangor has a new owner.
The former Toys "R" Us site in Bangor has a new owner.(WABI)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The former Toys “R” Us site in Bangor has a new owner.

Crews could be seen doing work on the parking lot at 6 Bangor Mall Boulevard Tuesday afternoon.

City officials say they don’t know who the new tenant will be but did confirm the transfer of ownership to Waterstone Bangor LLC.

That’s an arm of a Massachusetts based company, Waterstone Properties.

They have the 64,000 square foot building up for lease on their website.

Among their other Maine properties are spots in the Kittery Outlet Center and Rock Row in Westbrook.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephen Fiddie
Hermon man charged with manslaughter for crash that killed son
Waterfront Concerts
‘6 months of work in 1’: crews press to open for Luke Bryan show in Bangor
Northern Light Health to require COVID-19 vaccines for all staff
Sanford drug bust
Thousands of doses of fentanyl seized in Maine drug bust
Police lights.
One person dead after fatal crash in Farmington Saturday

Latest News

A new addition to this year’s Bangor State Fair hopes to give the event a shot in the arm......
UNE to offer COVID-19 vax at Bangor State Fair
Verizon Wireless says Maine could be out of available 207 numbers by the 4th quarter of 2024.
Maine PUC investigating Verizon claims 207 numbers are running out
The Bangor Area Recovery Network selecting Patty Hamilton at the 2021 Jean Baker Recovery...
Hamilton receives BARN’s 2021 Jean Bakery Recovery Advocacy Award
Latest coronavirus case and vaccine data for Maine
273 new cases of coronavirus since Saturday