New owner for former Toys “R” Us site in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The former Toys “R” Us site in Bangor has a new owner.

Crews could be seen doing work on the parking lot at 6 Bangor Mall Boulevard Tuesday afternoon.

City officials say they don’t know who the new tenant will be but did confirm the transfer of ownership to Waterstone Bangor LLC.

That’s an arm of a Massachusetts based company, Waterstone Properties.

They have the 64,000 square foot building up for lease on their website.

Among their other Maine properties are spots in the Kittery Outlet Center and Rock Row in Westbrook.

