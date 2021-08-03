Advertisement

MaineHealth to require COVID-19 vaccines by October for all staff

By Brian Sullivan
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - MaineHealth, northern New England’s largest health system and the state’s largest private employer, announced Tuesday that it will require COVID-19 vaccinations for employees.

Officials say this is for all of the system’s 23,000 staff members with very few exceptions to be made.

The mandate is effective as of October 1st, not necessarily when the vaccines on the market are fully approved by the FDA.

The company joins dozens of others hospitals and health systems to make this move. Northern Light Health announced Monday it would require for vaccinations for 12,000 employees once they receive full FDA approval.

MaineHealth officials say it’s all part of a public health effort to limit the spread of COVID-19, especially in light of the growing threat of the Delta variant.

As of last month MaineHealth’s care team member vaccination rate was 83.8 percent.

