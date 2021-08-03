Leafsong Family Farm the culmination of Belmont woman’s lifelong dream

BELMONT, Maine (WABI) - An historic farm in Belmont is blossoming back to life after just a short time under new ownership.

“Flowers bring people joy and happiness, and there’s nothing more that I enjoy than to share that with people,” said Stacy Leafsong, owner of Leafsong Family Farm in Belmont.

Leafsong has dedicated her life to horticulture and farming. From growing up at a rose nursery in Southern Maine, to estate gardening in California, her career eventually brought her to Belmont.

“This is... my life dream to kind of get to this point of weaving in all my interests and being able to share them with people, and create an environment where people can benefit from them,” Leafsong said.

She bought the 89-acre property in 2019, knowing she was taking on a major project.

“The farm was really -- had been very neglected. Like, extremely neglected. And there was a farmhouse here,” said Leafsong, gesturing to an area of her land.

In February 2020, that old farmhouse they were renovating burnt to the ground. It was devastating news for the Leafsong family.

They were able to rebuild a short distance away, and now their nursery stands at the site of that fire.

“It was a huge amount of work, and heartbreaking,” Leafsong said. “We were still at our old farm, we hadn’t moved in yet. We were about to move in. So the nursery yard is where that was, and we rose from that... We had to rebuild our house, and just build up from scratch again.”

With the help of her two youngest children, the all-organic farm finally opened for business this past Memorial Day Weekend.

Tuala, her daughter, helps with the gardening, and Robear, her son, does woodworking around the nursery and farm store.

Leafsong says she’s pleased with the reaction she’s had since opening, and is already starting to recognize a few faces as regulars.

“I love giving people tours. Everybody gets a tour of what I’m growing and I’m here to talk to people about the plants that we have and to share our expert advice about what to grow and what’s the best plants for their place,” Leafsong said.

Coming soon, they’ll offer sort-term rental retreats at a farm stay that’s currently under construction.

