Judge orders DHHS records to be released on Maddox Williams and his siblings

The 3-year-old died in June after suffering several injuries including a fractured spine.
(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - A Waldo County Judge ordered the Maine Department of Health and Human Services to release records about Maddox Williams and his three siblings.

His mother, Jessica Trefethen, has been charged with his murder.

Maine Assistant Attorney General Leane Zainea asked the court to approve a subpoena for the DHHS records of Maddox and three of his siblings, who are 8, 6 and 2 years old.

On July 20, Superior Court Justice Robert Murray ruled that Maine DHHS had to deliver all records to the court within 30 days.

