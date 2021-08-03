Judge orders DHHS records to be released on Maddox Williams and his siblings

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - A Waldo County Judge ordered the Maine Department of Health and Human Services to release records about Maddox Williams and his three siblings.

The 3-year-old died in June after suffering several injuries including a fractured spine.

His mother, Jessica Trefethen, has been charged with his murder.

Maine Assistant Attorney General Leane Zainea asked the court to approve a subpoena for the DHHS records of Maddox and three of his siblings, who are 8, 6 and 2 years old.

On July 20, Superior Court Justice Robert Murray ruled that Maine DHHS had to deliver all records to the court within 30 days.

