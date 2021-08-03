Hamilton receives BARN’s 2021 Jean Bakery Recovery Advocacy Award

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An organization aimed at helping those battling addiction, honored an individual Tuesday who has gone above and beyond in aiding those efforts.

The Bangor Area Recovery Network selecting Patty Hamilton at the 2021 Jean Baker Recovery Advocacy Award Winner.

Hamilton is Bangor’s Public Health Director.

Among the accolades listed to make one worthy of the award - dedication and commitment to the recovery effort.

Those we spoke with said - that’s Patty Hamilton.

“I have the pleasure of working with many leaders in the community, wonderful leaders, when you think about a leader who is driven and compassionate, and really aimed at supporting recovery, there’s no one more focused than Patty Hamilton,” said Penquis CEO Kara Hay.

“Well I think that’s very humbling,” said Hamilton. “I would never say that it was only me, it takes a village. It takes lots of people working together and, you know Jean set the path for us, but I think we’ve been following in her lead and gathering people as we go along and that’s how I see myself as bringing people together and kind of pulling all in the same direction to make these things happen.”

Hamilton has been a nurse for more than three decades.

She’s been the Public Health Director in Bangor for the last 7 years.

