Great Day For Outdoor Activities Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will build into the area giving us a pleasant Tuesday. We’ll see mostly sunny skies, comfortable humidity and seasonable temperatures. Highs today will be in the mid-70s to around 80°. Skies will be partly cloudy tonight and we’ll see some patchy fog especially for areas closer to the coast. Overnight lows will drop to the mid-50s to around 60°.

Wednesday will feature a bit more cloudiness especially closer to the coast as low pressure approaches from the south. There is a slight chance of a shower for coastal locales otherwise a dry day is expected. Temperatures will be in the 70s to near 80°, coolest along the coast due to an onshore breeze. Low pressure moving along a stalled front, off the Maine Coastline Thursday, will bring us a mostly cloudy day with a chance of showers. The best chance of showers will be for areas closer to the coast. The rain could fall heavily at times for areas closer to the coast as well. Highs on Thursday will reach the 70s to near 80°. High pressure will build back into the region to give us a drier and brighter day Friday with a mix of sun and clouds expected. It will be warm and humid Friday with highs in the mid-70s to near 80° along the coast and low to mid-80s inland. A cold front is forecast to approach the region Saturday giving us a chance of some afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Saturday looks warm and humid as well with highs in the mid-70s to low 80s.

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs between 74°-81°, coolest along the coast. Southwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows between 54°-60°. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy and a bit more humid. Highs between 71°-81°, coolest along the coast. Light wind will become south 5-15 MPH.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Showers possible especially closer to the coast. Highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Humid. Highs in the mid-70s to mid-80s.

Saturday: Partly sunny and humid. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs in the mid-70s to low 80s.

