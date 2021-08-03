Court declines to hear church’s attack on COVID restrictions

WASHINGTON (AP) - The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear a Maine church’s preemptive legal attack on future restrictions associated with a variant of the virus that’s spreading across the country.

Calvary Chapel asked the U.S. Supreme Court to stop Democratic Gov. Janet Mills from enforcing or reinstating any pandemic-related restrictions due to the delta variant of the coronavirus.

The request was denied Monday by Justice Stephen Breyer without even asking the other side to respond or asking his colleagues to get involved.

The Maine attorney general’s office contends the lawsuit is unnecessary because the governor’s civil emergency already expired.

