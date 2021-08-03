Clouds Increasing Tonight. Seasonable Highs Wednesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will slowly lose control over the region and clouds will begin to increase overnight. These clouds will become more numerous for Wednesday. A weak cold front will drop southwards out of Canada bringing a few showers to far northern areas right around sunset. Lows will be warmer, dropping into the 50s for most.

Wednesday will see mid to high level clouds increasing across much of the region. Highs will be very similar to that of Tuesday in the 70s & 80s. A stalled-out front along the eastern seaboard will direct a low-pressure system into the region Wednesday night into Thursday. It does look like most of the region will just have increased cloud cover. Although, coastal locales will see the best chance of some scattered showers. A second round of showers will arrive by Thursday evening. This round will try to push slightly farther inland, but again best chance of showers will stay along the coast.

Conditions will dry out by Friday & highs will be back into the 70s & 80s. Even warmer highs for Saturday with some mid 80s possible for inland areas. A cold front will slide through late Saturday, this will bring a chance of some showers & storms especially towards northern areas. Slightly cooler air arrives by Sunday along with more chances of showers.

TONIGHT: Mid to high level clouds move into the region. Lows will be in the 50s with a SW wind around 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny to start, clouds increase into the afternoon with a few showers possible into the evening especially along the coast. Highs in the 70s & 80s.

THURSDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds inland, more clouds along the coast and the chance of scattered showers. Highs will be in the 70s near the coast and low 80s inland.

FRIDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds inland. Conditions will dry out with highs in the 70s & 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Cold front will bring chance of storms especially to the north by the evening.

