Child porn charge for Penobscot Co. treasurer, Bangor school committee member

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Penobscot County Treasurer, who’s also a Bangor School Committee member, has been charged with possession of child pornography.

Bangor Police say 38-year-old John Hiatt was arrested Tuesday afternoon.

Hiatt is already charged with stalking, harassment, theft, and aggravated invasion of computer privacy after he was arrested in May.

Court documents say at that time Hiatt stole a woman’s cell phone, used it to change her Facebook log in and pretended to be her online.

Police continued to investigate when a woman told them Hiatt had removed and manipulated personal digital files.

We don’t know if that’s the same woman.

But police say during the course of the investigation, they executed search warrants to review the files more thoroughly.

We’re told that’s when they found evidence of child porn.

Police say they are not releasing any more information about the case because it continues to be an active investigation.

