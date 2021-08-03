Advertisement

Child porn charge for Penobscot Co. treasurer, Bangor school committee member

John Hiatt
John Hiatt
By Catherine Pegram
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Penobscot County Treasurer, who’s also a Bangor School Committee member, has been charged with possession of child pornography.

Bangor Police say 38-year-old John Hiatt was arrested Tuesday afternoon.

Hiatt is already charged with stalking, harassment, theft, and aggravated invasion of computer privacy after he was arrested in May.

Court documents say at that time Hiatt stole a woman’s cell phone, used it to change her Facebook log in and pretended to be her online.

Police continued to investigate when a woman told them Hiatt had removed and manipulated personal digital files.

We don’t know if that’s the same woman.

But police say during the course of the investigation, they executed search warrants to review the files more thoroughly.

We’re told that’s when they found evidence of child porn.

Police say they are not releasing any more information about the case because it continues to be an active investigation.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephen Fiddie
Hermon man charged with manslaughter for crash that killed son
Waterfront Concerts
‘6 months of work in 1’: crews press to open for Luke Bryan show in Bangor
Northern Light Health to require COVID-19 vaccines for all staff
Sanford drug bust
Thousands of doses of fentanyl seized in Maine drug bust
Police lights.
One person dead after fatal crash in Farmington Saturday

Latest News

A butterfly enjoys the flowers at Leafsong Family Farm in Belmont
Leafsong Family Farm the culmination of Belmont woman’s lifelong dream
A new addition to this year’s Bangor State Fair hopes to give the event a shot in the arm......
UNE to offer COVID-19 vax at Bangor State Fair
Verizon Wireless says Maine could be out of available 207 numbers by the 4th quarter of 2024.
Maine PUC investigating Verizon as 207 numbers are running out
The former Toys "R" Us site in Bangor has a new owner.
New owner for former Toys “R” Us site in Bangor