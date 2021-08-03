Bangor Police investigating drugs, cash found in Union St. home

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor police investigating a large amount of cash and narcotics found this morning at a house on Union Street.

Firefighters were first called to the house around seven Tuesday morning for a report of smoke.

They say they couldn’t find the source of the smoke, which quickly disappeared.

While looking for the smoke they found what was later determined to be cash and suspected heroin and fentanyl.

Bangor police are not providing further details at this time.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.