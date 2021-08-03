Bangor expecting crowds with concert and state fair this week

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor will be more than busy Thursday with the return of two major summer attractions - at the same time.

Both the Bangor State Fair and Waterfront Concerts open for the first time since 2019.

The Bangor State Fair kicks off at 2 o’clock Thursday afternoon. Just hours later Country singer Luke Bryan will take the stage at Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion.

Bangor’s Director of community and economic development Tanya Emery says the city is ready.

“Really it was just a matter of dusting off the plans and reimplementing the great protocols that we’ve worked alongside our partners to develop over the years.”

Both events are expected to draw crowds.

“We’ve got the fair that’s opening up. The concerts are coming back.” says Emery. “We are just really excited to start welcoming people back into the city in a way that’s safe and appropriate that feels good for people still being mindful of the public health concerns that are out there.”

Bangor Police Community Relations Officer Liz Ashe wants to remind everyone to be cautious and help keep everyone safe.

“A lot of fun things going on but with that we’re going to see an increase in traffic flow which is to be expected with an influx of people coming to our great city. Keep your head on a swivel, look at least a few cars in front of you to determine what they are doing in traffic to determine what they are doing in traffic so you have time to respond accordingly and also watch out for pedestrians. With the waterfront concerts we have a lot of people walking around downtown and not everybody uses a crosswalk.”

There will also be officers stationed at both the concert and the fair.

“So if you need us we will be around.” says Officer Ashe.

Summer tourists have already helped the economy in the area, but the return of these live events is both fun and a big help to local businesses.

“It’s nice to see hotels getting top dollar for their rates again.” says Tanya. “It’s nice to see reservations filling up at restaurants and tables being full because that’s money that has been missing in the economy for the last 18 months.”

