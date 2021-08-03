Advertisement

273 new cases of coronavirus since Saturday

Maine CDC showing no new deaths
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Latest coronavirus case and vaccine data for Maine
Latest coronavirus case and vaccine data for Maine(WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - 273 newly recorded cases of coronavirus in our state according to the latest figures released from the Maine CDC.

These numbers do reflect several days of data gathering since the state department no longer conducts case investigations during the weekends.

Indoor mask use in public settings continues to be recommended in two Maine counties.

According to the U.S. CDC, there are “high” coronavirus transmission levels in Waldo County and “substantial” levels in Somerset County.

No new deaths to report, that total remains at 900 since the pandemic began.

22 patients are in critical care, 8 are on ventilators according to the Maine CDC.

Penobscot County reporting 34 new cases, 29 in Waldo County and 16 in Kennebec.

Only Washington County is reporting no new case increase.

1,324 new doses of the coronavirus vaccine administered according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

60.79% of eligible Mainers have now received the final dose.

817,211 final doses given out in our state.

