Variably Cloudy This Afternoon, Scattered Showers Possible

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure will move to our east this afternoon. Drier air moving in behind the departing low will allow for some breaks of sunshine in spots this afternoon. There will be enough instability across the area to continue with the chance for a few scattered showers this afternoon and possibly a thunderstorm as well. High temperatures will be below average today with highs in the mid-60s to low 70s. Skies will clear out tonight as high pressure builds in. We may see some patchy fog in spots due to today’s rainfall as well. Overnight lows will drop back to the low to mid-50s for most spots.

High pressure will provide us with nicer weather Tuesday. Tuesday will feature partly to mostly sunny skies and more seasonable temperatures with highs in the mid-70s to around 80°. Wednesday looks good with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the 70s to around 80° for highs. Low pressure moving along a stalled front of the Maine Coastline could bring some showers into coastal areas Wednesday night into Thursday. It looks like any shower activity will be confined to coastal locales while inland areas stay drier and brighter. Highs on Thursday will reach the 70s to near 80°.

Rest of Today: Variably cloudy with scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Highs between 65°-75°. Wind will become northwest 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Becoming clear. Lows between 49°-56°. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs between 75°-80°. Southwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 70s to low 80s.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds. Showers possible for coastal areas. Highs in the 70s to near 80°.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid-70s to mid-80s.

