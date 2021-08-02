Advertisement

Thousands of doses of fentanyl seized in Maine drug bust

Sanford drug bust
Sanford drug bust(WABI)
By WMTW
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SANFORD, Maine (WMTW) - Police and state drug agents seized almost 4 pounds of fentanyl during a drug bust in Sanford this weekend.

Police arrested Scott Huff, 40, and Eva Valley, 30, early Saturday. Both were charged with aggravated drug trafficking.

Officers say during their four-month investigation, agents conducted several undercover purchases of drugs from Huff and Valley from a home on Pearl Street. Agents say they recently learned the pair was no longer living at the home but was operating out of a motor home.

During Saturday’s search of the motor home, agents say they found 3.8 pounds of fentanyl, 188 grams of cocaine and crack, 40 grams of methamphetamine, a loaded handgun and nearly $20,000 in suspected drug money.

Police said the drugs were worth about $290,000 on the street and the fentanyl was enough to provide about 3,000 individual doses.

