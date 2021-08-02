Skies Clearing. More Sun & Seasonable Highs Tuesday.

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure system continues to exit to our east. As it does so, some clouds and isolated showers have been wrapping around into parts of central & eastern Maine. These should continue to diminish into the early evening. Rest of the night will have clearing skies & some areas of patchy fog especially for Downeast Maine. Lows will be in the upper 40s across the north with the rest of the region in the 50s.

High pressure will move into the region Tuesday. This will bring a sunny and seasonable day. Highs will be in the 70s & 80s. High pressure will slowly move out on Wednesday. Expect a few more clouds around, but still highs will be in the 70s & 80s.

A stalled out front along the eastern seaboard will direct a low pressure system into the region Wednesday night into Thursday. It does look like most of the region will just have increased cloud cover. Although, coastal locales will see the best chance of some scattered showers. Highs by the end of the week remain in the 70s & 80s.

A slight warm-up is expected for the weekend.

TONIGHT: Skies clearing with lows dropping into the 40s & 50s. Winds out of the west 5-15 mph with some patchy fog.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s & low 80s. SW wind around 5 –15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny to start, clouds increase into the afternoon with a few showers possible especially along the coast. Highs in the 70s & 80s.

THURSDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds inland, more clouds along the coast and the chance of scattered showers. Highs will be in the 70s near the coast and low 80s inland.

FRIDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds inland, more clouds along the coast and the chance of scattered showers. Highs will be in the 70s.

