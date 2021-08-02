Scattered Showers Today, Brightening Skies This Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure moving through the region will bring us a gray and gloomy first half of our Monday. We’ll see a good chance of showers for all locations although showers will be most numerous north and west of Bangor and more scattered elsewhere. Showers are expected to wind down from west to east later this morning into the afternoon as low pressure exits the area. Drier air moving in behind the departing disturbance will allow breaks of sunshine to develop as the afternoon progresses. High temperatures will be below average today with highs in the mid-60s to low 70s. Skies will clear out tonight as high pressure builds in. We may see some patchy fog in spots due to today’s rainfall as well. Overnight lows will drop back to the low to mid-50s for most spots.

High pressure will provide us with nicer weather Tuesday. Tuesday will feature partly to mostly sunny skies and more seasonable temperatures with highs in the mid-70s to around 80°. Wednesday looks good with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the 70s to around 80° for highs. Low pressure moving along a stalled front of the Maine Coastline could bring some showers into coastal areas Wednesday night into Thursday. It looks like any shower activity will be confined to coastal locales while inland areas stay drier and brighter. Highs on Thursday will reach the 70s to near 80°.

Today: Mostly cloudy with showers likely this morning, most numerous north and west of Bangor. Showers will gradually taper off this afternoon. Brightening skies this afternoon. Highs between 65°-75°. Wind will become northwest 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Becoming clear. Lows between 49°-56°. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs between 75°-80°. Southwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 70s to low 80s.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds. Showers possible for coastal areas. Highs in the 70s to near 80°.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid-70s to mid-80s.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.