Advertisement

Newlywed groom accused of shooting friend he says had an affair with his new wife

By Jesse Brooks and Debra Dolan
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOHN PARISH, La. (WVUE/Gray News) – A groom was arrested on his wedding day for allegedly shooting a friend he suspected was having an affair with his new wife.

WVUE reports Devin Jose Jones was in a car with his new bride and a male friend when they got stuck in traffic.

St. John Parish Sheriff Mike Tregre said Jones accused his new wife of having an affair with the friend riding with them.

Still in a tuxedo, Jones got out of the car and shot the man in the leg. Then he fired at another car also stuck in traffic, hitting one person in the hand.

The two people shot were taken to the hospital for treatment and are in stable condition.

Jones’ wife stopped an ambulance and was able to take cover inside.

Jones was arrested for attempted first-degree murder, aggravated second-degree battery, and two counts of aggravated criminal damage to property, according to jail records.

Copyright 2021 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies from the York County Sheriff’s Office were called to the Cozi Corner Cafe around 9...
Adult and child hit, killed by car in Waterboro
Police lights.
One person dead after fatal crash in Farmington Saturday
The Coast Guard is investigating after the schooner “Mary E” capsized in the Kennebec River...
Coast Guard prepares to refloat historic schooner after it capsizes on Kennebec
More than 1,200 new vaccinations have been administered.
60.71% of Mainers fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Maine CDC says
Waterville Area Humane Society
Humane Society Waterville Area discusses recent outbreaks of illnesses among pets

Latest News

FILE – This file image shows vials of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
CDC: Vaccination best way to fight delta variant surge
Phil Andrews, the U.S. weightlifting chief, expressed support for Laurel Hubbard's...
USA weightlifting chief on transgender competitor: 'inclusive moment'
In this Friday, Dec. 11, 2009, file photo, United States Marine Sgt. Isaac Tate, left, and Cpl....
Citing Taliban violence, US expands Afghan refugee program
Anti-maskers disrupted a community meeting in Clark County, Nevada, just before a state mask...
Anti-mask group disrupts community meeting about pandemic relief funds
Road
Remote road in northern Maine set for improvements