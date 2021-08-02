Advertisement

Maine gas prices rise slightly

(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine gas prices have risen a little in the past week, averaging $3.10 cents per gallon Monday.

According to GasBuddy.com, prices in Maine are 2.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago.

The national average price of gas has risen to $3.6 per gallon.

The national average is up 3.8 cents per gallon from a month ago.

It stands at more than 98 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

