Advertisement

Hotels team up for Floats for Kids Week

A&W Root Beer
A&W Root Beer(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Two local hotels are teaming up with the Children’s Miracle Network for a sweet summer treat.

The Bangor Courtyard by Marriott and TownPlace Suites are hosting Floats for Kids Week starting Monday, Aug. 9.

Coworkers, family or friends can donate to the cause and receive a Root Beer float kit.

It includes A&W root beer, vanilla ice cream, straws, cups, and a special recipe.

”J.W. Marriott actually got its start in hot shops with A&W Root Beer floats well before he bought his first hotel so it’s a really fun connection,” said Erica Whitten, Bangor Marriott director of sales.

“It’s the entire community rallying behind pediatric healthcare. Every penny that’s raised is going to stay local to help local kids so just knowing that everyone is playing a role in this makes a difference,” said Kelly Pearson, Northern Light, Children’s Miracle Network.

All proceeds will go to the Children’s Miracle Network at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center.

For more information on where to sign up or donate, visit https://childrensmiraclenetworkhospitals.org/fundraiser/1639/ or contact Whitten at 207-299-9073.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
One person dead after fatal crash in Farmington Saturday
Deputies from the York County Sheriff’s Office were called to the Cozi Corner Cafe around 9...
Adult and child hit, killed by car in Waterboro
More than 1,200 new vaccinations have been administered.
60.71% of Mainers fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Maine CDC says
The Coast Guard is investigating after the schooner “Mary E” capsized in the Kennebec River...
Coast Guard prepares to refloat historic schooner after it capsizes on Kennebec
Waterville Area Humane Society
Humane Society Waterville Area discusses recent outbreaks of illnesses among pets

Latest News

Holden Police Department
Holden resident scammed out of several thousand dollars
Northern Light Health to require COVID-19 vaccines for all staff
Guilford man to spend time behind bars for killing father’s cat
The Davis Center for Human Ecology
College of the Atlantic opens wood fiber insulated building