Hotels team up for Floats for Kids Week

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Two local hotels are teaming up with the Children’s Miracle Network for a sweet summer treat.

The Bangor Courtyard by Marriott and TownPlace Suites are hosting Floats for Kids Week starting Monday, Aug. 9.

Coworkers, family or friends can donate to the cause and receive a Root Beer float kit.

It includes A&W root beer, vanilla ice cream, straws, cups, and a special recipe.

”J.W. Marriott actually got its start in hot shops with A&W Root Beer floats well before he bought his first hotel so it’s a really fun connection,” said Erica Whitten, Bangor Marriott director of sales.

“It’s the entire community rallying behind pediatric healthcare. Every penny that’s raised is going to stay local to help local kids so just knowing that everyone is playing a role in this makes a difference,” said Kelly Pearson, Northern Light, Children’s Miracle Network.

All proceeds will go to the Children’s Miracle Network at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center.

For more information on where to sign up or donate, visit https://childrensmiraclenetworkhospitals.org/fundraiser/1639/ or contact Whitten at 207-299-9073.

