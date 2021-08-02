Holden resident scammed out of several thousand dollars

HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) - Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley is reminding folks to look out for potential scammers.

The police department recently wrapped up a three-year case involving the U.S. Postal Inspection Service of Jamaica.

Greeley says they scammed a Holden resident out of several thousand dollars.

He says unlike most cases they were able to get the money back.

Now, they’re trying to help more people keep their money safe.

”If you come to the Holden Police Department we’ll give you this great book on how to avoid frauds, scams, all these different things, and we’ll give you a free coupon for a Wendy’s Frosty when you do,” Greely said.

Greeley urges anyone who thinks they might be the victim of a scam to reach out to police.

