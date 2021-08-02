Hermon man charged with manslaughter for crash that killed son

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Hermon man is charged with manslaughter for a crash last summer that killed his 10-year-old son and injured his wife.

Fifty-year-old Stephen Fiddie is also charge with aggravated OUI, driving to endanger and endangering the welfare of a child.

Prosecutors say Fiddie was on drugs when he crashed a minivan into a building on Harlow Street last August.

His son, Micah, was taken to the hospital where he died.

His wife, Holly, was seriously injured.

Fiddie made his first court appearance Monday afternoon.

