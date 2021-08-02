Advertisement

Guilford man to spend time behind bars for killing father’s cat

(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PISCASTAQUIS COUNTY, Maine (WABI) - A Guilford man accused of killing his father’s cat with a frying pan will spend two years behind bars.

Forty-four-year-old Ryan Carleton was sentenced Monday in Piscataquis County.

He was found guilty last month of animal cruelty, assault on an officer, and several other charges.

Carleton’s father says he found the body of his months-old kitten, Princess, in Carleton’s bedroom last Thanksgiving.

According to a witness, Carleton admitted to killing the animal, saying he did so because it attacked him.

He will be on probation for one year following his sentence.

