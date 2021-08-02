Advertisement

Expanded rental assistance available in Maine as eviction moratorium ends

Eviction Notice
Eviction Notice(Associated Press)
By WMTW
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - Starting at noon on Monday, MaineHousing is expanding the eligibility requirements for rental assistance, making help available to more people. This comes after the federal moratorium on evictions expired over the weekend.

As of noon Monday, one of the eligibility requirements for MaineHousing’s Emergency Rental Program will change from having financial difficulty because of the pandemic to during the pandemic. The program will also expand the number of months a household can receive assistance from 15 months to 18 months.

MaineHousing is also funding Pine Tree Legal Assistance and Legal Services for the Elderly to provide legal representation for tenants facing eviction.

Since March, more than 9,200 Maine households have received financial relief for unpaid rent and utility bills due to pandemic unemployment or economic hardship.

The relief program is run by Maine Housing and those interested can apply on MaineHousing’s website.

