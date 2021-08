CAMDEN, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s iconic windjammers are a sight to see during the summer months.

Many have resumed cruises in and around Penobscot Bay.

Unfortunately, the Camden Windjammer Festival will not happen again this year due to the pandemic.

It was scheduled for Labor Day weekend.

Organizers are hopeful it will return next September.

