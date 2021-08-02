Advertisement

Battle of the Badges in Brewer benefits American Red Cross

Brewer's Battle of the Badges Blood Drive
Brewer's Battle of the Badges Blood Drive(WABI)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - There is a showdown in the Twin City on Tuesday.

The Battle of the Badges Blood Drive will pit the Brewer Police Department against the Brewer Fire Department.

The hope is that a little friendly competition will get the get people to help out the American Red Cross at a time they really need it.

“Population swells as the needs are high, there’s high traffic accidents and there’s always a critical need. Obviously in the past year with, you know everything that’s been going on, it’s been hard to get people out to donate...(siren sounds) Example. So, anytime that we can do something fun, get the departments to kind of compete against each other, raise some much awareness for the blood that they do need. We’re happy to help,” said Chad Chubbuck, Brewer Police Department.

The event is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Jeff’s Catering at 15 Littlefield Road in Brewer.

You can visit the city of Brewer’s website if you would like to schedule an appointment to donate.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
One person dead after fatal crash in Farmington Saturday
Deputies from the York County Sheriff’s Office were called to the Cozi Corner Cafe around 9...
Adult and child hit, killed by car in Waterboro
More than 1,200 new vaccinations have been administered.
60.71% of Mainers fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Maine CDC says
The Coast Guard is investigating after the schooner “Mary E” capsized in the Kennebec River...
Coast Guard prepares to refloat historic schooner after it capsizes on Kennebec
Waterville Area Humane Society
Humane Society Waterville Area discusses recent outbreaks of illnesses among pets

Latest News

Bangor Symphony Orchestra
Bangor Symphony Orchestra returns to live performances
Maine gas prices rise slightly
Road
Remote road in northern Maine set for improvements
Police lights.
One person dead after fatal crash in Farmington Saturday