Battle of the Badges in Brewer benefits American Red Cross

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - There is a showdown in the Twin City on Tuesday.

The Battle of the Badges Blood Drive will pit the Brewer Police Department against the Brewer Fire Department.

The hope is that a little friendly competition will get the get people to help out the American Red Cross at a time they really need it.

“Population swells as the needs are high, there’s high traffic accidents and there’s always a critical need. Obviously in the past year with, you know everything that’s been going on, it’s been hard to get people out to donate...(siren sounds) Example. So, anytime that we can do something fun, get the departments to kind of compete against each other, raise some much awareness for the blood that they do need. We’re happy to help,” said Chad Chubbuck, Brewer Police Department.

The event is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Jeff’s Catering at 15 Littlefield Road in Brewer.

You can visit the city of Brewer’s website if you would like to schedule an appointment to donate.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.