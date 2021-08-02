Advertisement

Bangor Symphony Orchestra returns to live performances

By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor Symphony Orchestra is back.

Their upcoming season will feature a much anticipated return to live performances at the Collins Center for the Arts in Orono.

The new season showcases the full orchestra for the first time in almost two years. Last season, the BSO performed virtual concerts.

The first concert is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 10.

Tickets go on sale starting Sept. 7.

For more information, including the full list of performances, visit Bangor Symphony Orchestra’s website.

