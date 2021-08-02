Bangor Symphony Orchestra returns to live performances

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor Symphony Orchestra is back.

Their upcoming season will feature a much anticipated return to live performances at the Collins Center for the Arts in Orono.

The new season showcases the full orchestra for the first time in almost two years. Last season, the BSO performed virtual concerts.

The first concert is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 10.

Tickets go on sale starting Sept. 7.

For more information, including the full list of performances, visit Bangor Symphony Orchestra’s website.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.