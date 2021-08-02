‘6 months of work in 1’: crews press to open for Luke Bryan show in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Later this week, the city of Bangor will come to life with two separate events residents haven’t been able to enjoy for the better part of two years.

The start of the Bangor State Fair and the first Waterfront Concert show of the season.

“What we’ve got a six month build out in a month so,” said Robbie Snow, Waterfront Concerts.

Snow says in a normal year, all of the work being done now would have been put to bed in the spring.

“This would have started probably April to May and be wrapped up before our first show, but with a little late notice we’re in full gear to pull the show up on Thursday,” Snow said.

Like many employers, they’ve been struggling to find employees.

“It’s been an adventure. We’ve had some concern, you know, staffing shortages. We’ve tried to reach out to some of the local labor companies, the, you know, the temp agencies. Even they’re having people trouble getting people like we found out,” Snow said.

A Brothers Osbourne show over the weekend in Portland used just a few members of the staff for the Waterfront this season. For many, Thursday night will be all new.

“So when we start a season, it’s, it’s usually knocking the rust off. Now we’re, you know, cap the season, and we’ve got a lot of new people, a lot of new hires, a lot of green people, so it’ll be an adventure trying to get things pulled together for Thursday, but we’ve done in the past. We’re continue to do it so there’s a deadline and we’ve always met them,” Snow said.

One new addition for concert goers will be the lawn area.

“The space is considerably taller than it was. If you drive down Main Street, you’ll notice a big bank, you’ll notice that the spot tower that was there is now, that was really tall is now really short. The idea’s fan experience. We just tried to build it up so that everyone’s got a better look at the stage,” Snow said.

The show which was supposed to start at 7 p.m. is now at 6:30 p.m. That is to comply with city curfew timing.

We’ll have more on later this week. This is the same night the fair opens, so there will be a lot going on down here. Plan accordingly.

