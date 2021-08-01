Advertisement

Skowhegan Kicks Off River Fest with Fly Fishing Clinic

The clinic was welcome to people of all skill levels.
A helpful sign telling attendees about the clinic.
By Ryan Mains
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - Skowhegan Outdoors kicked off River Fest with a fun event for any aspiring fly fishers out there.

Fins and Furs Adventures hosted a special Fly Fishing Clinic at Lake George Park, where people of all skill levels could come and workshop with guidance from experts.

Gear was provided, though those that could bring their own were encouraged to do so.

Organizers behind the Clinic say that they hope River Fest gives people an appreciation for both the town and the great outdoors.

“I think there can be a lot of fear with going outside,” said Isabel Hildesheim, an Outdoor Recreation Facilitator with Americorps.

“It’s unknown, it’s hot in the summer, it’'s really cold in the winter but it’s really important to get outside and really appreciate nature, because it’s something that not always be here and the more we can get outside and appreciate it, the more we can possibly do things to help protect it.”

If you’d like to see a full list of River Fest events, you can go to https://runofriver.org/river-fest/

