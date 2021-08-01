Advertisement

Rain moves in tonight

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WABI)
By Emilie Hillman
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will exit the area today and a low pressure system will move into the region from the west. Most of the day should stay dry but a few showers and thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon across western Maine. Heavier rain will move in overnight and continue into Monday morning before tapering off in the afternoon. Monday will also one of the coolest days this week with temperatures mostly in the 60s.

High pressure builds in again for Tuesday through Thursday. The next chance for showers will likely be on Friday.

TODAY: Mostly sunny in the morning with increasing clouds in the afternoon. Highs 66° to 78°. Southwest wind 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and rainy. Lows 50° to 59°. Southeast wind 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. Highs 60° to 70°. Northwest wind 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southwest wind 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 70s. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 70s. South wind 5-10 mph.

