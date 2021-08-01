Rabies vaccine for wildlife to be utilized in northern Maine

HOULTON, Maine (AP) - Federal health authorities are going to distribute oral rabies vaccine in parts of northern Maine this month as part of an effort to curb the spread of the disease in wildlife.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said the vaccines will be distributed from Aug. 6 to 11 by a program of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The effort is specifically targeting rabies in raccoons.

The agencies said the vaccines will be distributed by air and ground over a 2,650-square-mile area in communities including Houlton, Mars Hill, Patten and several others.

